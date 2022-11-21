Mumbai: CM Shinde-led delegation to soon meet the PM & Union HM on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

The CM said that the the benefits under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund should be given to the border areas as before and also under the Mahatma Jotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana | FPJ

Mumbai: Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Monday asserted that the state government is fully behind the people from the border areas in the ongoing Maharashtra Karnataka border issue and announced the appointment of a senior lawyer Vaidyanathan to pursue the legal battle in the Supreme Court.

At the maiden meeting of the newly reconstituted high power committee on the border issue, CM also announced the appointment of minister Mr Chandrakant Patil and Mr Shambhuraj Desai to coordinate the legal process and directed the administration to strengthen the special cell dealing with the border issues so that benefits of the state government schemes can reach the people.

Read Also State government reconstitutes HPC on Maharashtra Karnataka border dispute

CM & Dy CM will meet the PM & the Union Home minister soon

CM said that the the benefits under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund should be given to the border areas as before and also under the Mahatma Jotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (state health insurance scheme).

‘’Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray has always stood by the brothers residing in the border areas.The state government is paying serious attention to resolve the border issue. For that, senior lawyer Mr Vaidyanathan has been appointed. If required, the number of legal experts will be increased.’’

On the other hand, the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis said that ‘’We will meet the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister regarding this issue soon.’’

The CM said that although the court proceedings are going on the communication with the Karnataka government should be continued regarding the use of Marathi language in the border areas and the facilities required by the people in those areas. He announced that the government will give pension to the families of the martyrs of the border movement like the freedom fighters. Besides, the state government will reimburse the fee paid by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti to pursue the court battle.

‘’The border issue is a very sensitive issue. All political parties in Maharashtra are united on this issue. We are committed to resolving this issue in a legitimate, democratic way,’’ said Mr Fadnavis. .