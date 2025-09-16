Thane: Strong Winds Dislodge Tin Sheet In Naupada, No Injuries Reported

Representational photo |

Thane: A major mishap was narrowly avoided in Thane’s Naupada area on Tuesday afternoon after strong winds dislodged a tin sheet from a residential building, leaving it hanging dangerously over an adjacent structure. Quick action by the disaster management department and the fire brigade helped bring the situation under control and prevented any injuries.

The incident took place around 3 pm near Karve Hospital in Bhaskar Colony, as reported by Midday. A metal sheet from the four-storey Tapovan Society was blown off due to the wind and came to rest precariously over the shed of the neighbouring two-storey Deepprabha building.

The first report of the incident was received by the disaster management cell from Naupada Guard Kiran Nakti. Promptly reacting, teams from the disaster management unit and the fire brigade reached the location with a fire engine.

Through a coordinated and cautious operation, the hanging tin sheet was safely removed, ensuring there was no further risk to residents or people in the vicinity, according to the report. Officials confirmed that there were no injuries or damage to property during the entire incident.

One Dead, Two Seriously Injured in Late-Night Auto-Rickshaw Accident

In other news from Thane, one person lost his life and two others were seriously injured after an auto-rickshaw rammed into a stationary water tanker late Sunday night. The incident took place just before midnight near the Nitin Company–Cadbury Junction road, according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell.

Following the collision, all three passengers were trapped inside the rickshaw, as reported by news agency PTI. Fire brigade teams arrived promptly and successfully extricated the victims.

The injured were rushed to a government hospital, where one passenger, identified as Bablu, was declared dead. The other two passengers, aged 56 and 29, sustained serious injuries and were referred to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment.

The crash led to a brief traffic disruption on the Eastern Express Highway, but the flow was restored after the damaged rickshaw was cleared from the road.

