Thane: Senior citizen axed to death in Kalwa; one held

PTI | Updated on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay
A 60-year-old man was axed to death by a man from his village over some dispute in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Sitthu Rathod (32), a resident of Jai Bhim Nagar, allegedly attacked Thavru Chavan, a native of Yadgir in Karnataka, on Wednesday afternoon, assistant police inspector N A Kanade of Kalwa police station said.

The victim's body, which bore multiple wounds, was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the arrested accused, who was from the same village as the victim and knew him well, the official said.

