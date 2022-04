Amravati MP Navneet and MLA Ravi Rana have filed a petition in sessions court asking for home-made food to be served to them in jail. The hearing on this plea will take place tomorrow.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 01:43 PM IST