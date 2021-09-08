Thane RTO issues toll-free passes to devotees travelling to Konkan, ahead of Ganesh Utsav

Thane: The Regional Transport Office(RTO) of Thane has issued 856 passes to devotees travelling to Konkan to celebrate the Ganesh Ustav festival. The toll-free passes were issued in the last two days to State transport (ST) buses and private vehicles heading to Konkan.

Sources from the RTO, Thane stated on Tuesday, September 7, that authorities issued 160 toll-free passes including 130 passes to ST buses and 30 to private vehicles.

Similarly, on Wednesday, September 8, the authorities issued around 696 passes including 600 for ST buses and 96 for private vehicles. "The passes will be issued on Thursday, September 9. The concerned person travelling to Konkan should approach the local RTO office with their residential documents like Aadhar card and documents of the vehicle to get the pass. Many travellers use the Mumbai-Goa highway, which has very few toll booths. However, due to the presence of potholes, many devotees are using the Pune and Kolhapur road to reach Konkan. In such cases, the passes are beneficial for them, as it would pinch their pocket to Rs 1,000 at least with different toll booths," said an official from RTO, Thane.

The Thane RTO has made arrangements at two of their windows, where two officials will be providing the passes in order to help devotees avail the passes on time.

Every year lakhs of devotees travel to Konkan to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. However, to bring relief to devotees ahead of the festival season, a meeting was held between the public work department, home department and district administration to ensure a safe and smooth travel for the devotees. The announcement was made by Eknath Shinde, Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Work.

However, devotees claim the move is to confuse the those travelling to Konkan as the roads are completely messy with potholes increasing the time to travel.

