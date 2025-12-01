Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Activa-Borne Thieves Snatch Sanitation Worker’s Gold Chain Outside SDV School In Airoli; Police Launch Manhunt | VIDEO

Two Activa-borne suspects snatched a sanitation worker’s gold chain outside SDV School in Airoli; police teams are scanning CCTV footage. | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 01: Two bike-borne thieves flee on an Activa scooter after snatching the chain; incident occurred outside SDV School. A complaint has been filed by Yashoda Patil at Rabale Police Station, with descriptions of the suspects.

A sanitation worker in Navi Mumbai was robbed of her gold chain early Sunday morning near Sushila Devi Deshmukh (SDV) School in Airoli Sector 4. The woman, who was sweeping the road, was targeted by two unidentified men on an Activa scooter who snatched her chain. A video of the incident has also surfaced.

Victim Targeted While Sweeping the Road

The victim, Yashoda Vasudev Patil (57), a resident of Airoli and employed with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, was sweeping the road outside SDV School around 6:30 a.m. on November 30, when two men on a black Activa approached her from behind.

The pillion rider tapped her on the back before forcefully grabbing the gold chain from her neck. The chain, weighing around 8 grams, is valued at approximately Rs 40,000. The duo then sped away in the direction of Durga Mata Temple, Patil told police.

Victim Files Complaint at Rabale Police Station

Patil immediately lodged a complaint at Rabale Police Station and provided descriptions of the suspects. Both accused are believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. The rider wore a black shirt, black pants, and a helmet, while the pillion rider was dressed in a white shirt and grey trousers.

Police Form Teams, Scan CCTV Footage

“We have obtained CCTV footage and are analysing the video. Several teams have been formed to trace the suspects,” a Rabale Police officer said. Rabale Police have begun a search operation and further investigation is underway.

