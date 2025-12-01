 Bhiwandi News: Revenue Dept Destroys Suction Pumps and Barges In Ulhas River Creek During Midnight Crackdown On Sand Mafia | VIDEO
In a decisive midnight crackdown on the sand mafia, the Revenue Department carried out a major operation in the Ulhas River creek along the Bhiwandi–Thane border, destroying multiple machines used for illegal sand extraction. The action comes amid rising complaints of rampant sand dredging in the region.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
Revenue teams torch barges and dismantle pumps in a major anti–sand mining raid along the Ulhas River creek | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 01: In a decisive midnight crackdown on the sand mafia, the Revenue Department carried out a major operation in the Ulhas River creek along the Bhiwandi–Thane border, destroying multiple machines used for illegal sand extraction. The action comes amid rising complaints of rampant sand dredging in the region.

Operation Led Under District Collector’s Guidance

The raid was conducted under the guidance of District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, and jointly led by Bhiwandi Tehsildar Abhijit Khole and Sand Extraction Division Tehsildar Amol Kadam. Mining officials, two vigilance squads, flying squads, circle officers, village revenue officials, and police personnel formed part of the joint task force.

Illegal Sand Lifting Spotted at Kevni Creek

The team reached the reserved forest area near the sand jetty at Mouje Kevni (Survey No. 181/B), where large-scale illegal sand lifting was reported. During the operation, officials spotted four suction pumps and three barges actively extracting sand from the creek.

Operators Flee; Barges Intercepted and Destroyed

However, upon noticing the approaching task force, the operators fled in the darkness, abandoning the equipment. Using a government boat, the team intercepted the barges between Kevni and Kharbao, but the sand mafia workers jumped into the water and escaped.

Machinery and Sand Pits Demolished

The officers then dismantled and submerged the valves of all four suction pumps into deep water, while the three barges were set ablaze and completely destroyed. Further, 16 illegally constructed sand storage pits near Kevni jetty were demolished using a JCB machine.

Third Major Action in Ten Days

Significantly, this operation marks the third major action against illegal sand mining within the last ten days, reflecting the Revenue Department’s intensified campaign against the sand mafia in the region.

