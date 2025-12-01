Mumbai Crime: Instagram ‘Reel Star’ Booked For Allegedly Defrauding Multiple Women On Pretext Of Marriage; Bhandup Woman Loses ₹22 Lakh

Instagram reel creator Shailesh Ramugade booked by Bhandup police for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 22 lakh on the promise of marriage | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 01: The Bhandup police have registered a case against Instagram reel creator Shailesh Prakash Ramugade, 31, a resident of Hiranandani, Thane, for allegedly cheating a 30-year-old IT engineer of Rs 22 lakh by promising marriage.

Investigations have revealed that Ramugade has multiple cheating cases registered against him in Mumbai and Thane, and is suspected of targeting several women using social media.

Victim Met Accused Through Instagram

According to the FIR, the complainant, an IT professional living with her family in Bhandup West, came in contact with Ramugade via Instagram in January 2023. Their friendship soon developed into a romantic relationship. He allegedly visited her home and spoke to her family about marriage, claiming he had also informed his own family.

Repeated Financial Demands Under Pretexts

The police complaint states that on 27 February 2023, Ramugade asked for Rs 1.5 lakh, citing payment for a photo shoot. Over the next few months, he repeatedly demanded money and the woman, trusting his intention to marry her, transferred amounts whenever he requested. By 31 May 2023, she had transferred Rs 5.21 lakh to his Google Pay account.

Money Taken for BMW Booking and Credit Card Misuse

Ramugade allegedly told her he wanted to buy a BMW but could not secure a loan in his own name. He reportedly used her HDFC credit card to make an initial payment of Rs 1 lakh for booking the car.

Additional payments of Rs 4 lakh from her credit card and Rs 1.20 lakh from her friend’s credit card were allegedly taken for the same purchase. He later obtained another Rs 5 lakh from her.

Money Taken Under Pretext of Father’s Illness

On 28 May 2023, he allegedly claimed his father was ill and took Rs 2.42 lakh for hospital expenses. The couple had agreed to marry after December 2023. However, in February 2024, the woman learned that a case had been registered against Ramugade in Thane.

After his release from jail, he allegedly reassured her about marriage, and she continued trusting him. Upon further inquiry, she learned that the earlier case involved cheating another woman after promising a relationship.

Accused Avoided Repayment and Went Unreachable

When she demanded her money back, he avoided repayment, though he eventually returned Rs 5 lakh. He promised to repay the remaining amount by 7 November 2025, but soon became unreachable. When she contacted his family, she was informed that the Vishnunagar police (Dombivli) had arrested him.

Accused Linked to High-Value Rs92 Lakh Fraud Case

At the Vishnunagar police station, she learned that Ramugade had allegedly defrauded another woman of Rs 92 lakh. Convinced that she too had been cheated, she approached the Bhandup police, who registered a case of Rs 22 lakh fraud. Investigation is underway.

Also Watch:

Multiple cases, high-value seizures

Police sources confirmed that Ramugade, who presents himself as a model and Instagram reel star, is involved in similar cheating cases at the Vishnunagar Police Station, Dombivli, and Kapurbaudi Police Station, Thane. The Vishnunagar police allegedly seized a BMW car, 37 tolas of gold, and four mobile phones from him during the investigation.

Police are probing the possibility of more victims and further financial frauds committed through social media.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/