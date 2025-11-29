Mumbai Fraud: Zaveri Bazaar Gold Trader Duped Of ₹2.80 Crore By 4 Posing As Govt Officers; LT Marg Police Register FIR

A gold trader from Zaveri Bazaar files an FIR after being cheated of over ₹2.80 crore by individuals posing as government officers | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 29: A businessman dealing in gold jewellery has lodged a police complaint after allegedly being cheated of ₹2,80,06,503 in cash, gold and diamond jewellery by four individuals posing as government officers.

Accused Posed as Class-1 Government Officers

According to LT Marg Police, the complainant, Shailesh Kantilal Jain (57), residing at Sindhu Building, Marine Drive, filed an FIR stating that the accused, identified as Birju Kishor Salla, Vaibhav Paresh Thakkar, Priyanka Vaibhav Thakkar Jain and Surekha Arvind Jain, had approached the complainant under the pretext of being Class-1 government officers.

Fraud Took Place at Zaveri Bazaar Office

The fraudulent dealings reportedly took place at JK Jewellers, Office No. 30, 3rd Floor, Giriraj Building, Zaveri Bazaar. The complainant stated that the accused gained his trust by claiming high-rank government connections and extracted money and valuables worth ₹2 crore 80 lakhs. ₹2,80,06,503 was duped—lured for study expenses for securing a high post ₹20,00,000, for purchasing gold ₹1,15,22,400, and for diamond jewellery ₹1,44,84,103.

Accused Disappear After Taking Cash and Jewellery

Despite repeated reminders, the accused neither returned the money nor the jewellery and instead disappeared, prompting the businessman to approach police.

Also Watch:

FIR Registered; Police Begin Investigation

An FIR has been registered at LT Marg Police Station under charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Police have begun investigations and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/