Thane: RTE online process to begin from March 3

Thane Zilla Parishad has(ZP) announced RTE (Right To Education) online admission process from March 3, for the year 2021-22.

The state education department has announced the date from March 3 to 21 to fill in the online application for the RTE quota. Hence, both Thane Municipal Corporation and Thane collectorate department has appealed the parents to began with the online admission process.

"In Thane district which comprises of Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Navi Mumbai, there are total 677schools registered under RTE," said an official from education department of Thane ZP

"While, The district consists of total 12,074 vacancy under RTE including both Pre-primary and Standard 1st categories. Under standard 1st, there are total 11114 vacancies and for Pre-primary there are total 960 vacancies among 677 schools within Thane district," added official.