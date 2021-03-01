Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s online admission process under RTE begins on March 3

In order to avail admission under the Right to Education (RTE), parents can now fill the application form online from March 3 for the academic year 2021-22.

As per the notification released by the Education Department in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the online application forms can be uploaded on governments student portal https://student.maharashtra.gov.in from March 3 to March 21, 2021.

Last year, the admission process under RTE was hampered due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Introduced in 2009, the Right to Education (RTE) Act is aimed at changing the face of education in India and to ensure that every child between the age of 6 and 14 years is entitled to free and compulsory education. The RTE mandates 25% allocation of entry-level seats in unaided private schools for children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

With an availability of more than 1,300 seats, around 90 private schools were under the ambit of the RTE till 2019. However, MBMC’s education department has always been on radar for its apathy towards the effective implementation of the guaranteed admission scheme in the twin-city.

Hundreds of students who intend to pursue further education after passing out from MBMC-run primary schools every year are forced to drop out when they fail to get admission to the eighth standard in private schools. Such students largely represent the lower economic strata of the society who cannot afford the expensive fees. Notably, the MBMC had also earned the dubious distinction of being some of the dismal performers across the district.