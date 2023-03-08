Thane: Residents want E-Rickshaws to continue as pilot project ends in Matheran despite SC order

e-Paper Get App
Several local residents and senior citizens want the E-Rikshaw service to continue till further orders of the court.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo

After trials for three months, the e-rickshaw pilot project, which was started on December 5, 2022, ended on March 5 in Matheran. However, the residents have sought an extension of the service.

A local resident Sunil Shinde said, “The problems are back again as the service has ended. Students, citizens and other local populace are upset with the decision as it had eased the travelling problems earlier.”

E-rikshaws helpful for school-going kids

A father of a school-going child said, “e-rickshaws proved helpful for students earlier and now once again they will have to travel with heavy bags.” A retired school teacher and his wife, both senior citizens, urged for the continuation of the service.

"The service was helpful for local residents and tourists also,” said a local resident Santa Ram Chavan. He said it proved helpful on the very first day when a young girl was bitten by a snake and was taken to the hospital in the same three-wheeler.

