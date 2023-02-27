ON CAMERA: Firecrackers-laden e-rickshaw catches fire during Jagannath Shobha Yatra in Greater Noida's Dadri | Twitter video screengrab

Noida: A video of an explosion on a busy street in an e-rickshaw is going viral on social media. The explosion reportedly occurred on Monday during a procession of the Jagannath Shobha Yatra in Dadri GT Road in Greater Noida.

The e-rickshaw was laden with crackers for fireworks during the procession and caught fire after a cracker being burst in the yatra fell on the rickshaw. A CCTV camera in a shop on the busy street has caught the incident. Many people have reportedly been injured in the incident due a stampede that followed the scary explosion.

3 receive burn injuries

Three people have reportedly suffered burn injuries in the incident. In the scary video everything appears normal with bhakti songs being played at the passing procession which is behind the e-rickshaw. Suddenly, a huge explosion is heard and all the firecrackers in the vehicle go off together leaving the road covered in thick smoke. People can be seen running in different direction due to the impact of the explosion.