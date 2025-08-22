 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Predicted On Friday; Check Temperatures, Humidity & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Predicted On Friday; Check Temperatures, Humidity & More

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Predicted On Friday; Check Temperatures, Humidity & More

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions with Karnataka, on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: Temperatures in the city have dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light rainfall on August 21, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 08 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 37 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote,

FPJ Shorts
'Ghar Se Uthwa Lungi': Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Warns Trolls After Meeting Chirag Paswan; See PHOTO
'Ghar Se Uthwa Lungi': Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Warns Trolls After Meeting Chirag Paswan; See PHOTO
Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed From Venue
Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed From Venue
India Shielded From US Tariff Hike By Strong Domestic Market
India Shielded From US Tariff Hike By Strong Domestic Market
Correct Errors In Old Tax Returns, Know - Who Can File ITR-U Form & By When | All You Need to Know
Correct Errors In Old Tax Returns, Know - Who Can File ITR-U Form & By When | All You Need to Know

"Scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall over coastal and Malnad districts across the state. Scattered moderate rainfall is likely over the interior districts. Coastal, Malnad and North Interior districts from August 26."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 per cent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows, and doors.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies After Days Of Relentless Rains; Yellow Alert...
article-image

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...

Disgusting! Bijnor Maid Caught Urinating On Utensils, Was Working In Businessman's House For 10...

Disgusting! Bijnor Maid Caught Urinating On Utensils, Was Working In Businessman's House For 10...