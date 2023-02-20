e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Matheran residents seek continuance of e-rickshaw service

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
As the e-rickshaw service in Matheran is scheduled to end next month, the residents have sought a continuance of the service.

Matheran Municipal council started the e-rickshaw project for three months on December 5, 2022, and it is scheduled to end on March 4, 2023. Till February 17, more than 51,000 people used the service including 7,900 students.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Matheran’s Shramik Rickshaw Sanghatana (Working Rickshaw-pullers’ Association), Sunil Shinde, wrote to the district collector of Raigad requesting not to stop the services.

Speaking with Free Press Journal, Shinde said, “E-rickshaw services changed the life of senior citizens and students. Keeping in mind the better services it provided, it should not come to end.”

According to Shinde, there is no condition mentioned in the supreme court order to stop the service.

