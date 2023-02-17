Matheran Toy Train: Ever popular mode of transport attracts more tourists

Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for the citizens of Mumbai. The Neral-Matheran Toy train resumed on 22.10.2022.

Since then, passengers have flocked the tiny hill station through the toy train which gives the joy of enjoying the nature.

From October 2022 to 10 February 2023, a total of 21,240 tickets including 1,340 Vista Dome tickets, 1,849 first class tickets and 18,051 second class tickets were sold registering a revenue of ₹29 lakh. This includes revenue from sale of Vista Dome tickets amounting to ₹9,29,340/-.

In addition, Central Railway regularly runs shuttle services for passengers between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

Special AC Saloon in toy train

Recently, Central Railway announced the attachment of a special AC Saloon coach to the Matheran Toy train for the benefit of its passengers. The AC Saloon Coach attached to the toy train will be an eight seater coach and will be available for booking from Neral to Matheran and back on a round trip basis for same day as well as for overnight stay.

The ensuing holiday season is expected to be a boom for tourists and those interested for saloon coach can contact Chief Booking Supervisor, Neral for bookings.

