In Pics: Matheran Toy train to offer private luxe cabin rides aka 'home on wheels'

Matheran Toy train to offer private luxe cabin rides aka 'home on wheels'

Central Railway (CR) authorities will attach a special on-demand AC Saloon coach to the Matheran Toy Train for the benefit of passengers who can avail of the facility by pre-booking it. It will be available for an overnight stay or a same-day round-trip from Neral to Matheran and back.

Saloons, also known as "home on wheels", provide the comforts of home with a spacious living room, two bedrooms and a well-equipped kitchenette, according to IRCTC Tourism's website - irctctourism.com.

Two slots available for travel

There are two slots available for travel. The first train will depart from Neral at 8.50 am and reach Matheran at 11.30 am. The second train will depart at 10.25 am and reach Matheran at 1.05 pm. For the return journey, the trains will leave Matheran at 2.45 pm and 4.00 pm to reach Neral at 4.30 pm and 6.40 pm, respectively.

Pre-book your ride

The Chief Booking Supervisor (Neral), can be contacted for bookings at Neral. Bookings can also be made at other stations on the CR network. In case cash payment is made at any other station the Chief Booking Supervisor (Neral) must be informed on the same day.

A same-day round-trip would cost Rs32,088 (including tax) on weekdays and Rs44,608 (including tax) on weekends. A round-trip with an overnight stay would cost Rs32,088 (including tax + detention charges of Rs1,500 per hour) on weekdays while weekend stays will cost Rs44,608 (including tax + detention charges of Rs1,800 per hour). Travellers can book either option for their return journeys.

Bookings can be made by paying 20% of the total fare, seven days prior to the journey, along with a refundable security deposit of Rs10,000. The remaining 80% of the amount will have to be paid 48 hours prior to the journey, failing which the advance amount and security deposit will be forfeited and the booking will be treated as cancelled. Payment can be made via UPI, POS or in cash. For further details, contact the Chief Booking Supervisor (Neral).

The Neral-Matheran Toy train, which is more than 100 years old, is one of the few mountain railway trains in India. Travelling in the AC Saloon will offer a unique experience and add to the thrill of watching nature closely, allowing one to immerse in the serenity of Matheran.

