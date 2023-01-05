e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Indian Railways to re-introduce 'Black Beauty' with vistadome coach on Matheran hill route soon

The Indian Railways planning to introduce old steam locomotives also known as 'black beauty' in new look on Matheran hill railway; the locomotive will be hydrogen fuel propelled and have vistadome coaches for public to revel in the scenic beauty.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Indian Railways to re-introduce 'Black Beauty' with vistadome coach on Matheran hill route soon | Representative Image/ Facebook
Mumbai: If all goes according to the plan, Mumbaikars will able to see vintage beauty with transparent vistadome coaches chugging on the Matheran hill railway soon. The new version of the old steam engines is likely to ply again and will be equipped with a vintage horn and it will periodically spout “green” steam vapour.

The Indian Railways planning to introduce old steam locomotives also known as 'black beauty' in new look on Matheran hill railway. Apart from Matheran hill railway, the other heritage train route identified for introduction of "black beauty" in 'green avatar' are Kangra Railway, Bilmora Waghai, Mhow Patalpani and Marwar Devgarh Madriya Kalka-Shimla Railway, Darjeeling hills, Neelgiri Mountain Railways.

article-image

Sources say hydrogen fuel-propelled engines to be given appearance of 'Black Beauty'

According to sources the trains on these heritage sectors will now be pulled by electric and hydrogen fuel propulsion engines in place of traditional coal and diesel locos.

The electric and hydrogen-propelled engines will be given appearance of the old steam-spewing locomotives. These trains will have vistadome coaches from where the passengers can enjoy the natural landscape of the region.

article-image

Work on the prototype underway at Tamil nadu workshop: Official

Confirming the development senior Railway official said that the Indian Railways has also started working on bringing back the “back beauty” in new look.

"The prototype model of such steam engines are being shaped at The Golden Rocks Workshop, of the Railways, in Tamil Nadu. The workshop at Ajmer too could also be equipped with such facilities. The coaches of these proposed heritage trains will be retro-fitted with a hydrogen propulsion mechanism" said an official.

article-image

Official says hydrogen propelled engines will be used for commercial purposes by year end

According to official there are several sectors where these trains can be rolled out to promote tourism. "The hydrogen propelled engines will also be used for commercial purposes by year end" he added.

