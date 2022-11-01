Neral-Matheran Toy Train makes a remarkable comeback

Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for the citizens of Mumbai, Pune and surrounding area. The Neral-Matheran Toy train, which is more than 100 years old, is one among the few mountain railways in India.

The Neral- Matheran track was washed out due to heavy downpour in 2019. Since then Central Railway has been rebuilding and restoring the rail line on a war footing. The narrow gauge line winding up the mountains from Neral to Aman Lodge was finally ready and services on the line resumed on 22.10.2022.

Passengers have welcomed back the toy train services with unbridled joy and have given an overwhelming response.

From the period 22.10.2022 to 30.10.2022, a total of 3,698 persons including 229 in Vistadome, 378 in first class and 3,091 in second class have travelled registering a revenue of Rs.4,84,141/-. This includes revenue from sale of Vista Dome tickets amounting to Rs.1,49,995/- which is almost 31% of the total amount.

Central Railway regularly runs shuttle services for passengers between Aman Lodge and Matheran. These figures indicate the important role of Railways in providing a safe and comfortable travel to its passengers coming to this tourist destination.

Central Railway is popularizing this place not only as a major tourist destination but also as a place which takes one close to Nature. It provides the thrill of watching Nature closely along with a memorable ride in the Toy train thus immersing oneself in the serenity of the natural environment of Matheran.