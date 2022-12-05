Time to bid goodbye to hand-pulled rickshaws as e-rickshaw pilot run begins in Matheran

E-rickshaw pilot run begins in Matheran | File Photo

It is time to wave hand-pulled rickshaws good-bye in Matheran. The Matheran Municipal Council (MMC) has decided to introduce five e-rickshaws from Monday as a pilot project for three months, the inaugural run of the first service of which will be flagged off at around 11 am from Dasturi Naka.

The e-rickshaw service will be available between Dasturi Naka, i.e. the taxi stand near Aman Lodge Station to St Xavier’s school near Olympia race course via Indira Nagar, Community Centre (near Matheran Railway station) and Kasturba Road.

Each e-rickshaw will carry three passengers at the charge of Rs 35 per head. However, students will be charged Rs 5. Though the service will be open for all, preference will be given to students and senior citizens.

Rickshaw services will be available between 6.30 am to 7 pm on weekdays from Monday through Thursday. To cater to the weekend tourist rush, Friday onwards the service will be available till 10 pm.