Neral-Matheran Service and Shuttle Train gets an update in timings; find out here

Mumbai: Matheran mini-train | Central Railway

The shuttle train service within Neral and Matheran was recently restarted after a 3-year long halt on the 22nd October 2022. People have showed great response to the train service post resumption.

However the railway body has announced fresh timings for the train service on Wednesday. Read below for the updated timings:

Change in Timing of Neral-Matheran Service and Shuttle Train Timings



Out of Two Neral – Matheran services, one service will run with Revised Timings with effect from 08.12.2022 as under –



(A) Neral – Matheran – Neral Mini Train Services



52105 will depart daily from Neral at 10.25 hrs (instead of 14.20 hrs) and will arrive Matheran at 13.05 hrs (instead of 17.00 hrs)

52106 will depart daily from Matheran at 16.00 hrs (instead of 16.20 hrs) and will arrive Neral at 18.40 hrs (instead of 19.00 hrs)



There is no change in timings of 52103 and 52104 Neral-Matheran service.



(B) Aman Lodge – Matheran – Aman Lodge Shuttle Services(Revised timings)



52155 will depart from Aman Lodge at 09.35 hrs (instead of 10.45 hrs) and will arrive Matheran at 09.53 hrs (instead of 11.03 hrs)

52156 will depart Matheran at 09.10 instead of 10.20 hrs and will arrive Aman Lodge at 09.28 hrs instead of 10.38 hrs



52159 will depart from Aman Lodge at 14.25 hrs (instead of 14.05 hrs) and will arrive Matheran at 14.43 hrs (instead of 14.23 hrs)

52160 will depart Matheran at 14.00 hrs (instead of 13.40 hrs) and will arrive Aman Lodge at 14.18 hrs (instead of 13.58 hrs).



There is no change in timings of the remaining Services.