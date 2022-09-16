e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane records 94.47mm of rainfall on Friday

Thane records 94.47mm of rainfall on Friday

Flood-like situations were reported in around 15 low-lying areas in the city, whereas around 15 tree-falling incidents were also reported.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Thane city on Friday till 4:30 pm recorded around 94.47mm rainfall which is the highest rainfall recorded in a day this year.

Heavy rains which started early morning on Friday, is continuing to lash the Thane district of Maharashtra.

Flood-like situations were reported in around 15 low-lying areas in the city, whereas around 15 tree-falling incidents were also reported.

Earlier, the Thane city police, through their Twitter account handle, urged people to use local trains instead of vehicles for travelling for the next 2-3 days amid heavy downpours.

Read Also
Mumbai weather update: IMD says city, suburbs to see moderate rainfall
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane records 94.47mm of rainfall on Friday

Thane records 94.47mm of rainfall on Friday

Mumbai: BMC to hold five-day polio camp across the city

Mumbai: BMC to hold five-day polio camp across the city

Mumbai: Western Railway observes 'Swachhta Pakhwada' at all its divisions

Mumbai: Western Railway observes 'Swachhta Pakhwada' at all its divisions

Mumbai: Gold worth Rs 5 cr seized, 8 passengers arrested by customs in last three days

Mumbai: Gold worth Rs 5 cr seized, 8 passengers arrested by customs in last three days

Mumbai: Doctors report surge in fungal infections due to monsoon

Mumbai: Doctors report surge in fungal infections due to monsoon