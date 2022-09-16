Thane records 94.47mm of rainfall on Friday

Photo: Representative Image

Thane city on Friday till 4:30 pm recorded around 94.47mm rainfall which is the highest rainfall recorded in a day this year.

Heavy rains which started early morning on Friday, is continuing to lash the Thane district of Maharashtra.

Flood-like situations were reported in around 15 low-lying areas in the city, whereas around 15 tree-falling incidents were also reported.

Earlier, the Thane city police, through their Twitter account handle, urged people to use local trains instead of vehicles for travelling for the next 2-3 days amid heavy downpours.