Mumbai weather update: IMD says city, suburbs to see moderate rainfall | ANI

The Indian Meterological Department has forecasted that Mumbai and subrubs will see moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours. The weather agency also forecasted that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The temperature in the city is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celcius to 31 degrees Celcius over the next two days according to the IMD.

FPJ previously reported that the IMD had issued an Oranger alert for Mumbai and Thane from September 14. The heavy rainfall is being caused due to a cyclonic circulation, an official had said.