Maharashtra: Heavy rains lash Nashik, water discharged from filled reservoirs

As of 8 pm on Thursday, 5,924 cusec (cubic foot per second) water was discharged from Darna dam.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 08:32 AM IST
Heavy rain since Wednesday night in Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri areas of Maharashtra's Nashik district has led to rise in water levels in local dams, an official said.

As of 8 pm on Thursday, 5,924 cusec (cubic foot per second) water has been discharged from Darna dam, 5,964 cusec from Palkhed, 17,689 cusec from Nandu Madhyameshwar, 7,389 cusec from Gangapur and 2,499 cusec from Kadwa, apart from other reservoirs in Waldevi, Alandi, Bhojapur, he said.

