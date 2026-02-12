 Thane Police Recruitment 2026: Over 21,000 Applications For 654 Posts As Screening Begins At Saket Grounds
Thane City Police began its recruitment drive at Saket Grounds, drawing 21,002 applications for 654 posts. Additional CP Shrikant Pathak warned candidates against malpractice, stressing transparency and strict action against doping or bribery.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Hundreds of aspirants gather at Saket Police Grounds as Thane City Police begins its high-stakes recruitment drive | Representational Image

Thane, Feb 12: The recruitment process for the Thane City Police Force has commenced with an overwhelming response from aspiring candidates. On the first day of the drive, held this past Wednesday at the Saket Police Grounds, approximately 1,500 candidates were called for initial screening.

The administration has announced that, starting Friday, the pace will increase, with 2,000 candidates scheduled to appear daily. The recruitment drive is slated to continue until February 28.

High competition for vacant posts

The recruitment aims to fill 654 vacant positions within the force. The department received a staggering 21,002 applications through its online portal. This high volume of applicants translates to an intense competitive ratio, with approximately 32 candidates vying for every single post.

Strict measures for transparency

The police administration has emphasised that the entire process will be conducted with absolute transparency. Shrikant Pathak, Additional Commissioner of Police, Thane City, issued a stern warning against malpractice and the use of performance-enhancing substances.

“A strict decision has been made to disqualify any candidate who falls prey to bribes or external inducements. Furthermore, any candidate found using stimulants or prohibited substances during the field tests will be immediately disqualified and face legal action.”

Also Watch:

The Thane Police administration has urged all candidates to rely solely on their merit and physical capabilities, cautioning them against fraudulent promises by middlemen.

