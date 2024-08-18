 Thane Rural's Superintendent Of Police Suspends 4 Personnel For Allegedly Assisting Constable's Son In Police Recruitment Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Rural's Superintendent Of Police Suspends 4 Personnel For Allegedly Assisting Constable's Son In Police Recruitment Exam

Thane Rural's Superintendent Of Police Suspends 4 Personnel For Allegedly Assisting Constable's Son In Police Recruitment Exam

According to police sources, constable Anil Jarakh’s son was a candidate during the police constable recruitment process. Jarakh, who was working in the SP office, contacted a constable and a police official, who were on duty at the written examination centre on August 9, to help his son.

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
article-image

Thane: The Superintendent of Police (SP) from Thane Rural, D Swami, has suspended four police personnel, including a sub-inspector and a woman constable, for allegedly helping the son of a constable in the police recruitment examination.

About The Incident

FPJ Shorts
Raksha Bandhan 2024 Date, History And Significance
Raksha Bandhan 2024 Date, History And Significance
'What On Earth..: Anand Mahindra Expresses His Concerns Over India's Slump In Olympic Ranking At Paris 2024
'What On Earth..: Anand Mahindra Expresses His Concerns Over India's Slump In Olympic Ranking At Paris 2024
'They Are Like Grasshoppers': Kangana Ranaut Says She Can't Be Friends With Bollywood Celebs, Calls Them 'Stupid'
'They Are Like Grasshoppers': Kangana Ranaut Says She Can't Be Friends With Bollywood Celebs, Calls Them 'Stupid'
Foxconn's India Move: iPhone-Maker Plans More Investment In Coming Year, Put In $10 Billion In India So Far, Says Company Chief
Foxconn's India Move: iPhone-Maker Plans More Investment In Coming Year, Put In $10 Billion In India So Far, Says Company Chief

According to police sources, constable Anil Jarakh’s son was a candidate during the police constable recruitment process. Jarakh, who was working in the SP office, contacted a constable and a police official, who were on duty at the written examination centre on August 9, to help his son.

Read Also
Thane: 23-Year-Old Scrap Shop Owner Dies From Injuries After Attempting To Break Up Parking Dispute...
article-image

Though the police officer refused to help he didn’t report the incident. A candidate appearing in the exam lodged a complaint about the constable helping Jarakh’s son. The CCTV footage of the centre was checked and mobile phones were examined, in which the persons involved were found guilty. An inquiry will be launched against the accused who chose not to complain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Rural's Superintendent Of Police Suspends 4 Personnel For Allegedly Assisting Constable's Son...

Thane Rural's Superintendent Of Police Suspends 4 Personnel For Allegedly Assisting Constable's Son...

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Activist Anjali Damania Counters NCP's Income Allegations; Calls For Probe...

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Activist Anjali Damania Counters NCP's Income Allegations; Calls For Probe...

Mumbai: Wadala Resident To Appeal DCDRC Ruling Against Uber Over Pet Transportation Dispute

Mumbai: Wadala Resident To Appeal DCDRC Ruling Against Uber Over Pet Transportation Dispute

Mumbai University Appoints Prasad Karande As Full-Time Registrar After Nearly 2 Years

Mumbai University Appoints Prasad Karande As Full-Time Registrar After Nearly 2 Years

Mumbai: Retired Assistant Commissioner Of Police Booked For Derogatory Remarks Against Air Hostess...

Mumbai: Retired Assistant Commissioner Of Police Booked For Derogatory Remarks Against Air Hostess...