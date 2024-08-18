Thane Rural's Superintendent Of Police Suspends 4 Personnel For Allegedly Assisting Constable's Son In Police Recruitment Exam

Thane: The Superintendent of Police (SP) from Thane Rural, D Swami, has suspended four police personnel, including a sub-inspector and a woman constable, for allegedly helping the son of a constable in the police recruitment examination.

About The Incident

According to police sources, constable Anil Jarakh’s son was a candidate during the police constable recruitment process. Jarakh, who was working in the SP office, contacted a constable and a police official, who were on duty at the written examination centre on August 9, to help his son.

Though the police officer refused to help he didn’t report the incident. A candidate appearing in the exam lodged a complaint about the constable helping Jarakh’s son. The CCTV footage of the centre was checked and mobile phones were examined, in which the persons involved were found guilty. An inquiry will be launched against the accused who chose not to complain.