Thane: 23-Year-Old Scrap Shop Owner Dies From Injuries After Attempting To Break Up Parking Dispute In Dombivli; 1 Arrested

Thane: A 23-year-old scrap shop owner succumbed to his injuries, a day after being attacked while trying to stop a parking-related brawl in Dombivli. According to the police, the incident took place in the Golavli area on August 13 when one Mohammad Jahangir arrived at the shop pf the victim, Babblu Gupta, with a tempo carrying scrap.

Jahangir was unloading papers when a group of men parked their two-wheelers at the same spot. He asked them to move their bikes so that he could park his vehicle. This led to a heated argument between them. Meanwhile, Babblu and his employees intervened to pacify them, however, the group called their friends.

A mob of 15-20 people converged at the shop and started assaulting Babblu, while his employees fled. Struggling to walk due to injuries, he decided to rest somewhere near his shop, where he was found unconscious.

The locals alerted his family members and the police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment. Subsequently, a murder case was lodged.

Manpada police station Inspector Ram Chopade said, “We have arrested one accused, Pradeep Gaikwad, while the remaining are still at large. He was produced in court and remanded to police custody for further investigation. We have formed a team and will nab the absconders soon.”