Thane: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Grants ₹32.8 Lakh As Compensation To Family Of Deceased Scrap Dealer Killed In 2017 Road Accident

Thane: A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 32.8 lakh to the family of a scrap dealer killed in a road accident in 2017.

MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the respondents, the owner of the offending tempo and the New India Assurance Co Ltd, to jointly and severally five family members of the deceased with interest of 7.5% per annum from the date of petition till the realisation of the amount.

A copy of the order passed on July 12 was made available on Monday. The tempo owner did not appear before the tribunal, and the order was passed ex parte against him.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate S M Pawar informed the tribunal that the deceased, Javed Ghuru Alias Guru Khan, 28, had an office in Bhiwandi. On January 29, 2017, he was riding his motorcycle when a speeding tempo collided with his vehicle, resulting in his death.