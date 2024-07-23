 Thane: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Grants ₹32.8 Lakh As Compensation To Family Of Deceased Scrap Dealer Killed In 2017 Road Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Grants ₹32.8 Lakh As Compensation To Family Of Deceased Scrap Dealer Killed In 2017 Road Accident

Thane: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Grants ₹32.8 Lakh As Compensation To Family Of Deceased Scrap Dealer Killed In 2017 Road Accident

MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the respondents, the owner of the offending tempo and the New India Assurance Co Ltd, to jointly and severally five family members of the deceased with interest of 7.5% per annum from the date of petition till the realisation of the amount.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Thane: A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 32.8 lakh to the family of a scrap dealer killed in a road accident in 2017.

MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the respondents, the owner of the offending tempo and the New India Assurance Co Ltd, to jointly and severally five family members of the deceased with interest of 7.5% per annum from the date of petition till the realisation of the amount.

Read Also
Thane Accident: Two Labourers Killed As Crane Belt Breaks In Bhiwandi
article-image

A copy of the order passed on July 12 was made available on Monday. The tempo owner did not appear before the tribunal, and the order was passed ex parte against him.

About The Accident

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate S M Pawar informed the tribunal that the deceased, Javed Ghuru Alias Guru Khan, 28, had an office in Bhiwandi. On January 29, 2017, he was riding his motorcycle when a speeding tempo collided with his vehicle, resulting in his death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Millennium Towers Suffer Severe Flooding As Sanpada Faces Aftermath Of Unregulated...

Navi Mumbai: Millennium Towers Suffer Severe Flooding As Sanpada Faces Aftermath Of Unregulated...

Thane: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Grants ₹32.8 Lakh As Compensation To Family Of Deceased...

Thane: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Grants ₹32.8 Lakh As Compensation To Family Of Deceased...

Thane Woman Flies To Pakistan Using Fake Passport; Case Filed

Thane Woman Flies To Pakistan Using Fake Passport; Case Filed

Police Must Give Grounds For Arrest In Writing: Bombay HC

Police Must Give Grounds For Arrest In Writing: Bombay HC

Maharashtra: Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange-Patil's Hunger Agitation Intensifies, State Govt Anxious

Maharashtra: Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange-Patil's Hunger Agitation Intensifies, State Govt Anxious