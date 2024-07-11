Thane Accident: Two Labourers Killed As Crane Belt Breaks In Bhiwandi | Representational Image

Two labourers lost their lives when a hydra crane’s belt broke while lifting a water preheater pipe at Ronak Dying Private Limited in Sarivali MIDC, Bhiwandi at 3.30pm on Thursday.

According to Kongaon police, a case of negligence resulting in death was filed against the contractor, Suresh, and crane operator Mohammad Raes Shaikh. Both have been arrested and remanded into magistrate’s custody following their appearance in court.

The victims Balaram Chaudhary, 55, a welder, and Pandurang Aaba Patil, 65, a helper, were involved in installing the 14-foot-long, 4-tonne pipe when the accident took place.

The police said the crane was unable to handle the weight capacity required for lifting the pipe, causing the belt to break. Five people were engaged in the operation; two were fatally crushed, while three others involved in the incident were safe and no injuries were reported. Chaudhary and Patil were taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival and three others are receiving treatment.