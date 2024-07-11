 Thane Accident: Two Labourers Killed As Crane Belt Breaks In Bhiwandi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Accident: Two Labourers Killed As Crane Belt Breaks In Bhiwandi

Thane Accident: Two Labourers Killed As Crane Belt Breaks In Bhiwandi

The police said the crane was unable to handle the weight capacity required for lifting the pipe, causing the belt to break.

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Thane Accident: Two Labourers Killed As Crane Belt Breaks In Bhiwandi | Representational Image

Two labourers lost their lives when a hydra crane’s belt broke while lifting a water preheater pipe at Ronak Dying Private Limited in Sarivali MIDC, Bhiwandi at 3.30pm on Thursday.

According to Kongaon police, a case of negligence resulting in death was filed against the contractor, Suresh, and crane operator Mohammad Raes Shaikh. Both have been arrested and remanded into magistrate’s custody following their appearance in court.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Prabal Pratap Singh Injured In Road Accident In Mungeli District; Truck...
article-image

The victims Balaram Chaudhary, 55, a welder, and Pandurang Aaba Patil, 65, a helper, were involved in installing the 14-foot-long, 4-tonne pipe when the accident took place.

Read Also
Thane: 2 Including Police Constable Killed In Tragic Road Accident After Dumper Hits Bike In Vartak...
article-image

The police said the crane was unable to handle the weight capacity required for lifting the pipe, causing the belt to break. Five people were engaged in the operation; two were fatally crushed, while three others involved in the incident were safe and no injuries were reported. Chaudhary and Patil were taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival and three others are receiving treatment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Govt Agrees 'In-Principle' To Transfer AAI Land To BMC For Development

Mumbai: Govt Agrees 'In-Principle' To Transfer AAI Land To BMC For Development

Thane Accident: Two Labourers Killed As Crane Belt Breaks In Bhiwandi

Thane Accident: Two Labourers Killed As Crane Belt Breaks In Bhiwandi

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 43-Year-Old Man Swept Away While Swimming In Lake At Raigad Fort, Body...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 43-Year-Old Man Swept Away While Swimming In Lake At Raigad Fort, Body...

Central Railways Safety Department Unaware Of MPs Panel Report On Rising Accidental Deaths: RTI...

Central Railways Safety Department Unaware Of MPs Panel Report On Rising Accidental Deaths: RTI...

ED Raids Kolkata-Based Cooperative Society And Sahara Group, Seizes Rs 2.98 Crore In Cash

ED Raids Kolkata-Based Cooperative Society And Sahara Group, Seizes Rs 2.98 Crore In Cash