Thane: 2 Including Police Constable killed In Tragic Road Accident After Dumper Hits Bike In Vartak Nagar

Thane: Two people including a police constable from Thane Crime Branch Unit five were killed after being hit by a dumper in Vartak Nagar in Thane on Wednesday morning. The driver of the dumper fled the spot after committing the accident. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Rawate, 40, who lived with his wife and two children in Thane, and second deceased-Meena Rampurkar lived in Thane.

The incident took place at Vartak Nagar when Rawate was riding a motorcycle, and Rampurkar was riding pillion on their way to the Raymond company opposite Vedant Hospital in Thane from Aaimata Mandir in Thane for a secret investigation. Police sources said that Rawate was appointed in the special squad of the Anti-narcotics Cell of Thane to collect information about narcotics work being conducted across Thane.

Rawate left the house in the morning at about 7:30 and arrived at the Crime Branch at 8 AM. He then left the Crime Branch at 10:30 AM for the Head Office of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Thane. Police sources said that during the preliminary probe, it showed that Rampurkar might have been an informant who had provided a tip-off.

The police said that the dumper was coming from the same direction, hit them, and sped away. The locals rushed to the spot and found both crushed and lying in a pool of blood, then alerted the local police about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and took them to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead upon arrival. Thereafter, both bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem. A case was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act against the driver of the dumper.

Vikas Godke, Senior Police Inspector of Thane Crime Branch Unit 5, said thatRawate joined the police force in 2014. Recently, he was posted at the crime branch as a police constable. Earlier, he was posted at the ACP office. He was fully dedicated towards the investigation.