Mira-Bhayandar Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Schoolboy Crushed To Death By Cement Dumper In Kashimira; Driver Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 12-year-old schoolboy tragically died after being crushed by a dumper transporting cement concrete in the Kashimira area. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, and a case has been registered at the Kashimira police station.

The deceased, identified as Sunny Ramesh Rathod, was a resident of a slum settlement in Meenakshi Nagar. According to the Loksatta report, the incident took place when Sunny was returning home from the municipal school in Kashigaon.

While crossing the road near Neelkamal Naka, Sunny was hit and run over by the dumper. He sustained serious injuries to his lower body and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Initially, his condition appeared to be improving, but he suddenly succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

Kashimira police have registered a case in connection with the accident, and the dumper driver has been arrested, as reported. Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble confirmed the arrest and said further investigation is underway.

Speeding Car Crashes Into Divider, Rams Into Shops In Ghatkopar, 3 Pavement Dwellers Seriously Injured In Mumbai

In other news from Mumbai, in a distressing incident early Saturday morning, a high-speed car lost control and crashed on Mumbai's LBS Road in Ghatkopar, leaving three people critically injured. The vehicle first collided with a divider and then slammed into a line of roadside shops, striking three pavement dwellers who were asleep nearby.

The crash took place around 7 am, close to the BMC Water Supply Department office, a spot that’s usually bustling, but was relatively quiet at the time of the accident.

According to an eyewitness, the car was travelling at a dangerously high speed before suddenly losing control. It swerved abruptly and smashed into the steps of a shop where several pavement dwellers were sleeping. Three individuals sustained severe injuries and were immediately transported to Rajawadi Hospital by bystanders and local authorities. Doctors have confirmed that all three victims are in critical condition and are receiving intensive care.