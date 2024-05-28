 Thane Accident: Labourer Killed, 2 Others Injured After Dumper Runs Over Them At Samruddhi Expressway Construction Site
Thane Accident: Labourer Killed, 2 Others Injured After Dumper Runs Over Them At Samruddhi Expressway Construction Site

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 09:07 AM IST
Representative Image

Thane: labourer was killed and two other persons were injured when a dumper ran over them at the Samruddhi Expressway construction site in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday near the Washala bridge in Kasara area of the district, they said.

About the Incident

The labourers working at the construction site were sleeping on a roadside when the dumper which was passing by from there ran over them, an official from Kasara police station said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Architect-Engineer Crushed To Death In Road Accident
The deceased has been identified as Ashok Jadhav (50). His 22-year-old son and a woman aged 60 were injured in the incident, the police said.

Police Reaches The Spot

After being alerted, police reached the spot. They sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem and rushed the injured persons to a local hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the official said.

An FIR has been registered against the dumper driver under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, they said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

