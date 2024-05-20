Mumbai: Architect-Engineer Crushed To Death In Road Accident

Representative Image |

A 24-year-biker was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Bhiwandi on Sunday morning at 7 a.m. The deceased has been identified as Tanmay Rajesh Chavhan,18 who lived with a family member in Ashoknagar near Jain temple in Bhiwandi.

The passerby rushed to the spot and saw the accident took place the on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Mankoli village near Indian Oil Petrol Pump under the jurisdiction of Narpoli police station.

Police said that Tanmay was on his motorcycle en route to Bhiwandi's home from the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Mankoli. Meanwhile, an unknown vehicle came from the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and dashed into him from behind, resulting in him falling off on the road. He came under the wheel of the vehicle and crushed his head. He suffered serious head injuries. Bystanders rushed to the spot and found he was dead lying on the road. They called the local police, and later he was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where he was declared dead upon arrival.

A case was filed by Rajesh Chavhan, the father of the deceased. A case was lodged under 304(A)(Causing death by negligence), 279(Rash and driving on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and a relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Santosh Shinde, Police Sub Inspector at Narpoli Police Station, said, 'Tanmay was an architect-engineer by profession and worked at a Navi Mumbai-based company in Turbhe. He was returning from Turbhe (job place) to home when he had an accident near Mankoli Naka. So far, the driver of the vehicle has not been arrested. We are going through CCTV footage installed near the vicinity. We will send the unknown vehicle registration number to RTO to obtain the details of the vehicle owner once vehicle pictures are seen in any CCTV camera. We will also record the statements of witnesses who saw the accident.'