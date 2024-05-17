Thane: 23-Year-Old Riding Pillion Dies In Road Accident

Representational Image

A 23-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a truck in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The truck driver has not been an arrested yet. The deceased has been identified as Shabnam Ramzan Ansari, 23, who lived with two children and husband in the Mithpada area in Shelar Village, Bhiwandi. The police said that the case was filed by Ramzan Tahir Ansari, husband of the deceased at Nizampura police station.

The incident took place on Mithpada- Khoni road on Wednesday at about 7 pm when Ramzan was on his motorcycle, and his wife Shabnam was riding pillion, was on their way to Mithpada from Aminabaug in Bhiwandi.

According to police, as the motorcycle reached the Asra Hotel in Mithpada when they met with an accident.

Police said that Ansari had overtaken the truck and his motorcycle was skidded which resulted in Ansari fell the left side while Shabnam fell off from the right side and came under the rear wheel of the truck and her leg was crushed under the wheel. She suffered serious injuries to her leg and hand. The locals rushed to the spot and meanwhile, the driver of the truck fled from the scene after leaving the truck on the spot.

The local arranged a vehicle and took her to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where she was declared dead during the treatment. The body was handed over to family members for final rites after examination of post-mortem. Nizmapura police registered a case under section 304(A) (Causing death by negligence) 279(Rash and driving) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Santosh Avhad, Senior Police Inspector, at Nizampura Police Station said, "We have seized a truck from the spot. Prima facie, the driver left the truck on the spot after the accident occurred.

We have issued notice to the owner of the truck to appear at the police station and give the name and address of the driver. Thereafter, we will arrest the driver and will produce him in court. Avhad further added that the deceased had multiple fractures in the leg and hand and profusely blood loss which resulted in her succumbing to her injuries.