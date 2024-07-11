Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Prabal Pratap Singh Injured In Road Accident In Mungeli District; Truck Driver Arrested

Prabal Pratap Singh Judev, Chhattisgarh State Secretary of BJP and Akhil Bharatiya Gharwapasi Pramukh |

Raipur: Prabal Pratap Singh Judev, Chhattisgarh State Secretary of BJP and Akhil Bharatiya Gharwapasi Pramukh, sustained injuries in a road accident in the Sargaon police station limits of Mungeli district. The incident occurred while he was returning from Bilaspur to Raipur when his car was rear-ended by a truck.

According to reports, the accident happened when Judev's vehicle abruptly braked to avoid hitting a cow that appeared on the road. Subsequently, a truck collided with the car from behind. At the time of the accident, Judev was accompanied by his driver and a gunman. Following the collision, Judev was promptly transported to Balaji Hospital in Raipur where he is reported to be safe and receiving medical treatment.

The driver of the truck, identified as Ram Ganesh Yadav (34) from the Pashmania plateau in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested by the police. Authorities are investigating whether the incident was a mere accident or potentially part of a larger conspiracy.

Supporters of Prabal Pratap claimed that his Ghar Wapsi Abhiyan successfully reconverted 19000 people into Hindu religion so he is crucial for BJP as well as current Sai government so the police may be investigating the case from another angle also.

Prabal Pratap Singh Judev, son of veteran Chhattisgarh politician Dilip Singh Judeo, has been actively involved in politics and is known for leading the Operation Ghar Wapsi initiative in tribal areas. He has previously served as the Vice-President of Nagar Palika Parishad Jashpur and currently holds a prominent position within the state BJP. In the 2023 assembly elections, Judev contested from the Kota assembly seat but faced defeat to the Congress candidate.