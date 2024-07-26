Thane Police Arrest Sanam Khan For Passport Forgery And Illegal Travel To Pakistan |

Mumbai: The Thane police have arrested Sanam Khan, also known as Nagma (23), after more than three days of questioning. She was presented before the Thane court on Thursday, which has sent her to police custody for two days. According to police officials, custodial interrogation was crucial for the investigation prior to the arrest. Consequently, Sanam was interrogated for the past three days before being officially arrested on Thursday.

Sanam Khan is accused of using forged documents to obtain a passport. She allegedly used this passport to travel to Pakistan, where she married a man named Babar Bashir Ahmed. Sanam Khan returned to India on July 17th through the Atari border and briefly stayed in Delhi. She visited the Pakistan High Commission to inform the authorities that she came back early due to her mother's illness.

On July 22nd, upon arriving at her home in Lokmanya Nagar, Thane, the Vartak Nagar police summoned her to the police station. After thorough interrogation by investigating authorities, the police finally arrested her on Thursday under the Indian Passports Act and sections 465, 468, 471, 419, and 420 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Thane investigators probing the case discovered that Sanam Khan had altered her name on her Aadhaar card herself in 2015 and vehemently refuted the accusations of forgery for traveling to Pakistan. The woman allegedly changed her name, procured counterfeit Aadhaar and PAN cards, and falsified new birth certificates for her daughters through a shop in Thane. She stands accused of utilizing these spurious documents to apply for a passport and successfully completing the police verification process.

It has come to light that she has even obtained the Gazette, which she presented to the police during the investigation. The inquiry revealed that she paid a shopkeeper Rs 20,000 to acquire the IDs.In early July, she received news of her mother's ill health. She claims to have obtained permission from the Pakistan Embassy to return to India and secured return visas for her daughters from Pakistan.