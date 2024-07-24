Thane: Woman Booked For Traveling To Pakistan On Fake Passport; Travel Agent Also Charged | Representative pic

Mumbai: A 23-year-old Thane based woman who travelled to Pakistan to marry a short-time lover on a fake passport was booked by the Thane police upon her return. The woman identified as Nagma Noor Maksood Ali, also known as Sanam Khan, had allegedly traveled to Pakistan by obtaining a fake passport and visa based on forged documents.

Apart from the woman, the police also filed a case against a travel agent who managed to create the fake documents for the passport for Rs 20,000 and is currently absconding. The charges against both individuals are filed under the Indian Passports Act and sections 465, 468, 471, 419, and 420 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A probe into the crime was underway and no no one has been so far arrested the police said..

According to a senior official, Nagma changed her name and acquired an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and her daughters' birth certificates from a shop in the Lokmanya Nagar bus depot. She then used these documents to apply for a passport. She also submitted the documents to the Vartak Nagar police station for verification and, based on these fabricated documents, obtained a passport. With the fake passport and visa, Nagma traveled to Pakistan.

Investigation Revealed

The investigation revealed that Nagma, originally from Uttar Pradesh, left her husband maksud Ali due to domestic violence and relocated to Thane to live with her mother, who works as a bar dancer in a dance bar in Mulund. She didn't want her husband to track or identify her and her daughters, so she obtained a new identity as Sanam Khan with the help of the absconding agent, who also provided the birth certificates for her daughters.

While staying with her mother, she met a man named Bashir on facebook who is from Rawalpindi, Pakistan, who works in a hotel. They had been chatting on WhatsApp and video calls for the past year. She revealed everything about her situation to him, and after a long-distance relationship, they decided to marry. Both families supported the union, and Bashir was also willing to accept Nagma's daughters.

According to sources, Nagma obtained passports for herself and her daughters using fake documents and applied for visas, which were accepted by the Pakistan High Commission. The investigation revealed that in May 2024, she traveled from Mumbai to Delhi, then to Chandigarh, and from there to the Atari border, where she entered Pakistan. Bashir and his family welcomed her there.

The investigation further revealed that she moved with Bashir's family to Rawalpindi and Abbottabad, where some of his family members resided.

She was initially given a one-month visa, but she tried to extend her stay by approaching the Indian embassy for a six-month extension. During this period, the Thane police discovered that her passport was made using fake documents, prompting them to start an investigation. Nagma remained in regular contact with her mother and returned to India a few days back after learning that her mother was seriously ill. Upon her return, the police detained and interrogated her. Currently, the police state that the matter is still under investigation.