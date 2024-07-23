Mumbai Accident Video: 1 Dead, Another Injured As Speeding Auto Mows Down Pedestrians In Bandra |

Mumbai: A pedestrian reportedly lost his life while one another was injured after being struck by a speeding autorickshaw in Bandra on Monday. A Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage captured the incident, showing two persons walking across the road when suddenly hit by the autorickshaw.

Despite locals rushing to help, one of the pedestrian was pronounced dead, according to a Times Now report. The other person is reportedly receiving medical treatment. However, there are no reports of any action being taken against the rickshaw driver involved in the crash.

Speeding Audi Injures 3

Earlier the same day, a hit-and-run incident occurred in Mumbai's Mulund, where an Audi car collided with two autorickshaws, injuring their drivers and two passengers. The car driver, identified as Vijay Dattatry Gore, fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle. Gore, 43, was arrested a few hours after the accident.

Following the collision, the police transported the injured victims to the hospital and began inspecting the accident scene. They reviewed CCTV footage from the area for clues. Inside the abandoned Audi, officers found a mobile phone, which provided critical information. "We tried looking for information about the driver on his phone. We also checked the registration details of the vehicle and found a location in Malad, where a team was sent,” said an officer.

Gore Was Hiding At His Sister's Place

In Malad, police discovered Gore’s apartment, recently sold to new residents. The current occupants informed the police that Gore had moved to an apartment in Kanjurmarg’s Runwal Forest, which they found locked. Additional leads and spot inquiries directed the police to Gore’s sister, also residing in Kanjurmarg. Eventually, they found Gore hiding at his sister’s place.