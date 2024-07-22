Another Hit-And-Run In Mumbai: Audi Hits Rickshaw in Mulund Injuring 3, Video surfaces

The Audi driver fled with his car following the accident | X

With Mihir Shah BMW hit-and-run case still fresh in memory, a similar case involving a high-end car has come to light. An Audi struck an auto rickshaw in Mulund on Monday (July 12) injuring three people. The driver fled away with his car following the accident. Driver of the auto-rickshaw is in critical stage and is receiving medical care. There was no immediate word about identity of the driver but Free Press Journal has been informed by police sources that the driver has been arrested from Kanjur Marg and has now been sent for medical test.

Social media videos of the incident surfaced on various platforms.

The videos predominantly show an auto rickshaw with its front part in mangled state.

The latest accident involving a luxury car has followed fatal accidents in Pune and Mumbai involving Porsche and BMW cars respectively.

In May, a 17-year-old crashed a Porsche into two bike-borne IT engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. Both of the IT engineers died. The teenager almost got away with a minor rap on the wrist till the issue was taken up by the media.

On July 7, a BMW car being driven by an intoxicated youth, son of a Shiv Sena killed a 45-year-old woman on Mumbai's Annie Besant Road. The woman, who was riding pillion on a scooter with her husband when the car struck the vehicle. Kaveri Nakhwa, the victim, got stuck in the wheels of the car but Mihir Shah, the driver drove for more than one kilometre and did not stop even when passerbys attempted to alert him about the situation.

(With inputs from Ankit Kumar)