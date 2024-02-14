Thane Pet Dog Assault Case: Accused Claims Chow Chow Bit Him First, But Fails To Show Bite Marks

Thane Pet Dog Assault Case | FPJ

A day after the Vetic Pet Clinic located near R Mall in Thane invited massive anger over a video showing their staff hitting a pet dog of Chow Chow breed named Tofu on the pretext of a grooming session surfaced on social media, the accused has brazenly attempted to justify his act.

As per a report by Mid Day, When accused, Mayur was asked to explain why he assaulted the pet, he said the pet was aggressive and while he was muzzling the dog, it bit him. However, when he was asked to show the bite marks, he said the incident had occurred on February 7 so the injuries had healed.

Police suspect it to be an act of seeking publicity

As per the Mid Day report, police said, "we suspect the act was to seek publicity on social media which is the trend nowadays. Such people upload negative videos without thinking of the impact. But what is more painful is that our laws allow only an NC for such cases, which attracts next to nothing penalties. How do we give justice to innocent animals when the laws don’t support us? Amendment to the PCA Act is imperative."

Pet dog of Chow Chow breed named Tofu | X

Vetic Pet Clinic in Thane West was made to put its shutter down after a video from the grooming centre showing their staff punching and kicking a pet dog surfaced online and resulted in outrage. Several animal lovers and activists slammed the incident and drew the attention of the authorities towards the matter, leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in regretless misconduct with the pet and recording the incident on camera.