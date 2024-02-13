Thane News: 2 Pet Clinic Staff Arrested After Shocking Video Of Him Punching, Kicking Dog Goes Viral; Clinic's Shutter Down (WATCH)

Vetic Pet Clinic in Thane West was made to put its shutter down after a video from the grooming centre showing their staff punching and kicking a pet dog surfaced online and resulted in outrage. Several animal lovers and activists slammed the incident and drew the attention of the authorities towards the matter, leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in regretless misconduct with the pet and recording the incident on camera.

Visuals showing both miscreants being arrested by the Thane police have surfaced online. The names of the two arrested persons are yet to be known. Meanwhile, it was also noted that the police shut down the pet clinic.

Doggo was left there amidst pet parent's wedding

It was brought to the notice of Free Press Journal that the incident took place earlier this February when the pet parent left the doggo at the Thane-based clinic to celebrate their wedding. They took the boarding services at the centre which turned out to be unlikely.

According to sources, the owner of the victim dog was unaware of what their pet went through at the centre until the video exposed the shocking case of misconduct and cruelty.

The dog has been shifted to PetAshram, a pet boarding service in Thane, and is said to be doing better.