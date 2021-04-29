Thane: Officer on duty at check-post helps woman recover Rs 3.22 lakh lost to cyber fraud

Mumbai: A police officer attached to Naupada police station in Thane went beyond his call of duty and helped a woman get back Rs 3.22 lakh that she had lost to a cyber fraud recently.

The 42-year-old consultant working for a life insurance firm found a suspicious transaction of Rs 7,900 from her account and check online to find the customer care number of her bank. After she called the number, a fraudster posing as the customer care executive of the bank asked her to download the ‘AnyDesk’ application. Once she downloaded the application, the fraudster swindled Rs 6.77 lakh from her account.

When she realised her mistake, she rushed to Rabodi police station. But while she was on her way to the police station she was stopped at a police checkpost near Nitin Company in Thane. Police sub-inspector Sura Jondhale who was there on duty questioned her and realised the urgency as he had already handled many such cases.