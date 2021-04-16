Maharashtra cyber's anti-phishing unit received 5,226 complaints in two years

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber's Anti Phishing Unit has recorded a total of 5,226 phishing complaints on their website since its inception in March 2019, till last month, of which more than 50 per cent were banking frauds. While 2,663 complaints of banking frauds were registered, lottery, job portal and investment frauds were the other major complaints.

Sanjay Shintre, Superintendent of Police (SP), Maharashtra Cyber said, “A number of social media posts are flagged off as malicious based on several hashtags, algorithms and key words. While most of these posts do not get turned into a formal complaint, as the user does not want to pursue the matter, such is not the case when it comes down to phishing.”

SP Shintre said that cyber fraudsters used several pretexts to dupe netizens, of which major frauds were related to banking sector. The numbers of cases were followed by lottery frauds, job portal scam, investment schemes and government notifications with 343, 266, 173 and 152 cases registered respectively. While matrimonial frauds and frauds in the name of security personnel stood at 46 and 37 complaints respectively, other phishing fraud complaints made over 1,576 cases.