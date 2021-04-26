Thane: Doctors booked for charging Rs 1.5 lakh for ICU bed; BJP demands blacklisting of contractor of COVID-19 centre

Political parties in Thane have demanded to black list the contractor handling COVID-19 centre after 5 doctors of the civic-run Thane Global COVID-19 centre were booked for demanding Rs 1.50 lakh from patient for ICU bed.
The doctors are consultants of Om Sai Health care private limited and the contractor handles most of the TMC COVID-19 Care centre. The Kapurbawadi police have booked the accused identified as Parvez Shaikh, Abid Khan, Taj Khan, Abdul Gafar Khan and Nazneen.
On Monday BJP MLA Niranjan Davkhare from Thane wrote a letter to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma. In his letter, Davkhare demanded to take away all the contracts of COVID-19 centres from Om Sai health care private limited. He requested the commissioner to blacklist the contractor.
"The Thane Municipal Corporation had prepared seven hospitals and covid centres in Thane. All the covid centre and hospitals management contract is given to Om sai health care centre. The corporation had assured the contractor to pay 25 percent. After putting them in blacklist they should also stop the bill," added Davkhare who was accompanied by BJP corporator Manohar Dumbre.
Davkhare requested the municipal commissioner to look after the crowd management after they started vaccination for 18 and above from May 1.
After the arrest of Dr Raju Murudkar, the health officer of TMC and recentcase against the doctors, political parties and activists have raised questions over the TMC contractors.
