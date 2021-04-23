Mumbai: Doctor arrested for taking Rs 1.50 lakh to allot ICU bed to patient in Thane COVID care centre

Thane: The Kapurbawadi police have booked five consultant doctors from COVID centre for cheating a patient for Rs 1.50 lakh. The arrested accused charged Rs 1.50 lakh to a COVID-19 patient to admit him to an ICU bed in Global hospital a covid-19 centre in Thane.

According to the police, the complainant identified as Aniruddha Malgaonkar, 45, in charge of Global COVID-19 centre hospital, Balkum, Thane filed a complaint on behalf of Thane Municipal Corporation.

However, following the orders of Dr Vipin Sharma, a case has been registered against all doctors. The doctors are consultants of Om Sai Health care private limited and contractor handling the COVID-19 care centre of TMC. The accused doctors included Parvez Shaikh, Abid Khan, Taj Khan, Abdul Gafar Khan and Nazneen.