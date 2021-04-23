Mumbai: Doctor arrested for taking Rs 1.50 lakh to allot ICU bed to patient in Thane COVID care centre

Thane: The Kapurbawadi police have booked five consultant doctors from COVID centre for cheating a patient for Rs 1.50 lakh. The arrested accused charged Rs 1.50 lakh to a COVID-19 patient to admit him to an ICU bed in Global hospital a covid-19 centre in Thane.
According to the police, the complainant identified as Aniruddha Malgaonkar, 45, in charge of Global COVID-19 centre hospital, Balkum, Thane filed a complaint on behalf of Thane Municipal Corporation.
However, following the orders of Dr Vipin Sharma, a case has been registered against all doctors. The doctors are consultants of Om Sai Health care private limited and contractor handling the COVID-19 care centre of TMC. The accused doctors included Parvez Shaikh, Abid Khan, Taj Khan, Abdul Gafar Khan and Nazneen.
Anil Deskmukh, senior police inspector, Kapurbawadi police station confirmed a case being registered on Thursday for cheating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. "We have arrested one of the doctors Parvez Shaikh, 34, an MBBS doctor who was part of the cheating and further search to arrest other doctors is going on," added Deskmukh.
The police said that the patient Dilip Babar from Nalasopara was about to get admitted at the centre and required ICU bed. The patient's son Sachin Babar, 34, had paid Rs 1.50 lakh to some doctors. However after he approached Avinash Jadhav, President, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Jadhav gave a letter to the Municipal Commissioner of Thane on April 22 at 1 pm. He demanded an investigation and action against the doctor and a case should be registered.
The police said Dilip Babar was admitted at Bed number 4 on the fifth floor of ICU centre in the hospital. Dilip's son Sachin in his statement to police said his father was showing symptoms of COVID-19. So he took him to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri and found the beds were full.
"Sachin met the receptionist who assured him for a bed and gave him an contact number. When sachin called on the number the true caller showed the name Mohammed Abid Khan. Khan told Sachin that he had to pay Rs 1.50 lakh to his aide Taj Shaikh. They also assure ICU beds at Thane global hospital, but cash should be paid before. Taj Shaikh was an on call doctor in an ambulance. Accordingly Dilip Babar was put in an ambulance and Sachin accompanied him. Taj Shaikh was following them in his private car and they reached from seven hill hospital to Thane global hospital," said a police officer.
After Sachin paid the amount, the ambulance was allowed inside the hospital. Accordingly after proceeding with all the formalities, Babar was admitted to the hospital. Sachin later found tht the hospital in Thane is for free to covid patients. However, he informed Jadhav the MNS president of Thane.
