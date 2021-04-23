Thane: Women auto-rickshaw drivers come forward to help citizens in emergency; check out contact details here

Thane: Thanekars if you are in any emergency we are just a call away, claimed women auto-rickshaw drivers who came forward to help citizens. The drive will be free for senior citizens and patients who need to travel in an emergency.

The pink auto-rickshaw team had co-ordinated with Thane traffic police and were on field for emergency. After the state imposed a strict lockdown from April 22, the pink auto-rickshaw driver approached the police and started their job.

They are stationed at 22 different junctions in Thane including Teen Hath Naka, Wagle Estate, Nitin Junction, Cadbury junction and Kapurbawadi to Ghodbunder road. "Last year too during lockdown this auto-rickshaw driver helped the needy. Also, this year they came forward for help," said a police officer.

Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane traffic police said, "It's a team of 22 auto-rickshaws active mostly during day time. After the lockdown was declared patients, other than Covid-19, get difficulty in getting a vehicle. So in such an emergency reaching a particular hospital or spot is important. They are just a call away and last year too we got a good response from Thanekars. Our only concern is to help the needy who have to suffer on the road to get a vehicle, mostly senior citizens. We mean they are for the service only in emergency and not to roam around the city or marketing," added Patil.

Here are the names and phone numbers of the auto-rickshaw drivers: