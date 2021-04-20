COVID-19 in Mumbai: 35 ICU, 10 ventilator beds available in city as of April 20

Over the last few weeks the COVID-19 cases have seen a massive rise in Mumbai creating a crisis situation in the city. As the city continues to deal with the covid sitaution, the waiting period for hospital beds has gone up. Apart from ICU and ventilator beds, patients are also struggling to get oxygen beds. As per data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), only 10 ventilators and 35 ICU beds are vacant as on April 20.

At present, 3,865 beds are available.

According to BMC’s dashboard, beds available are 3,685 out of of the total 21,169 beds. The available ICU beds are 35 out of 2,770 beds, followed by oxygenated beds available are 614 out of 9,960 beds and ventilator beds available are 10 out of1,410 beds, as of Tuesday.

Besids, considering the huge demand for intensive care unit (ICU) and ventilator beds across Covid hospitals in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation now plans to add 200 ICU and 100 ventilators beds in the next two to three days. Officials said most beds are occupied by patients from high-rises, leaving less than one per cent vacant for others.