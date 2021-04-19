COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC to add 200 ICU and 100 ventilator beds

Considering the huge demand for intensive care unit (ICU) and ventilator beds across Covid hospitals in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation now plans to add 200 ICU and 100 ventilators beds in the next two to three days. Officials said most beds are occupied by patients from high-rises, leaving less than one per cent vacant for others.

According to the BMC dashboard, 42 of 2,765 ICU beds are vacant at civic and private-run hospitals, while only 19 of 1,415 ventilators beds are vacant. The demand for oxygen beds too has increased in the last four to five days.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said daily there were complaints from the ward war room saying every two out of three calls were about ICU beds just because the patients’ doctors asked them to get admitted and said they needed ICUs or ventilators.

“We are taking the necessary measures so that patients who are in urgent need get beds immediately. Accordingly, we plan to add 200 ICU and 100 ventilator beds to the existing numbers. Moreover, the patients need to follow protocol for getting Covid beds at the respective hospitals, for which they need to call ward war rooms and register,” he said.