COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC gets 20,000 more doses of Covishield vaccines, so far 1.75 lakh citizens vaccinated

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received 20,000 more doses of Covishield from the government on Sunday and the vaccination drive picked up the initial stage again. At present, the civic body is conducting the vaccination drive at 49 centres including private hospitals and more than 7000 citizens are vaccinated per day.

The vaccination drive which was halted and slowed pace due to unavailability of vaccines has taken the pace again. “We received another stock of 20,000 Covishield vaccines from the government and all the vaccination centers are getting a good response,” said the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar. He added that more than 1.75 lakh citizens have been benefited from the vaccination drives in the city.

Three major civic hospitals of NMMC hospitals have round the clock vaccination facilities where citizens can go anytime and take the vaccines. In addition, at 23 urban health centres, the vaccination is underway from 9 am to 5 pm.

In addition, four booths are functioning at the Jumbo Vaccination Center at ESIS Hospital at Sector 5 in Vashi from 8 am to 8 pm. Vaccination is being provided free of cost seven days a week at all Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation centers. Similarly, in 21 private hospitals vaccination is available at Rs. 250 per dose.