Navi Mumbai police file FIR against 147 for flouting COVID-19 norms in a month, over 79,000 with NMMC, PMC

In the last one month, the Navi Mumbai police registered 147 offenses under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Maharashtra COVID 19 Regulations for violating the COVID 19 norms across the city. The police in a joint operation with civic bodies, registered around 79,000 offenses.
The number of positive cases of COVID 19 started rising sharply in the city and the police and civic body started taking action against violators.
According to data provided by the Navi Mumbai police, since March 15, it has filed 147 offenses against violators under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Maharashtra COVID 19 Regulations for violating the COVID 19 along with sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC.
During the period, the Navi Mumbai police in a joint operation with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) registered a total of 79,698 offenses against violators. These violations are not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing, and spitting in public places. The other violations included were overspeeding vehicles, not following traffic ops order, and travelling more people than permissible.
Meanwhile, around 85% of police personnel including officials took vaccines’ both doses. The police also involved in social activities like distributing food grains among the poor and needy.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)