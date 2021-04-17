Navi Mumbai police file FIR against 147 for flouting COVID-19 norms in a month, over 79,000 with NMMC, PMC

In the last one month, the Navi Mumbai police registered 147 offenses under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Maharashtra COVID 19 Regulations for violating the COVID 19 norms across the city. The police in a joint operation with civic bodies, registered around 79,000 offenses.

The number of positive cases of COVID 19 started rising sharply in the city and the police and civic body started taking action against violators.

According to data provided by the Navi Mumbai police, since March 15, it has filed 147 offenses against violators under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Maharashtra COVID 19 Regulations for violating the COVID 19 along with sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC.